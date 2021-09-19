Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $337.85

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.25. Carvana has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.80, for a total transaction of $14,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,434 shares of company stock worth $413,592,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $104,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.