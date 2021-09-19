100,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ:TWLV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.