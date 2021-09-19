CVI Holdings LLC Invests $487,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $981,000.

PFDR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,646. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

