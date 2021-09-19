CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,785. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

