Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

ZION stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

