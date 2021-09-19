Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,840 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. 3,888,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,836. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

