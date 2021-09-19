CVI Holdings LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 248,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

