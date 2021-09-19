Origo Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Origo has a market cap of $7.96 million and $1.43 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00130993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047102 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

