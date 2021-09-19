Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 4,219 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.