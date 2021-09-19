Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

