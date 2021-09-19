Glenview Trust Co Purchases 850 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

JAZZ traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $127.83 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

