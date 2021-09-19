HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

HealthEquity stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,367,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

