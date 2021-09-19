CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $135.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $142.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

