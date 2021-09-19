DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $85,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $68.91. 5,710,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

