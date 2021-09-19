Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 46.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.