Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 349,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 6,849,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,632. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

