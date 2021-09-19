JustInvest LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.