Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
