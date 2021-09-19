Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 262,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,609. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

