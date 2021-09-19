Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 347,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,834. Pearson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $9,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

