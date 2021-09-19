Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Holdings Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Paya were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 1,275,262 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYA. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $10.99. 1,923,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

