Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. 33,383,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

