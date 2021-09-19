Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $447,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Repay by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Repay by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 1,562,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

