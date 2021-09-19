Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

