Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 580,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,889. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.