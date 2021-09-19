Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 1,861,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

