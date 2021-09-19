Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $32.60

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,162. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

