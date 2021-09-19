Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $39.73

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,459,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,988. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

