ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $1.19 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00071403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00120835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00174967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.68 or 0.07036991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.84 or 0.99485857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00851945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARMORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.