Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,716 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

