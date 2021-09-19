Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.30% of Cousins Properties worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

CUZ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 2,083,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.