Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

DGX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,690. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

