Westpac Banking Corp Sells 49,992 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,992 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

