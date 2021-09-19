Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Shares of ROP traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.65. The stock had a trading volume of 706,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

