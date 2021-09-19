1,080 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

