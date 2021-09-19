Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 101,254 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 70,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,932,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

