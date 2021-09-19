Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.54% of Tucows worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 163.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tucows by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tucows by 25.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tucows by 137.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $75.58. 61,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,943. The firm has a market cap of $807.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97 and a beta of 0.66. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

