Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 1,308,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,817. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

