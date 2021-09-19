Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,683 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 715,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

