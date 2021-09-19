Rupee 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 62% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Rupee has a market cap of $46,033.06 and $44.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

