NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 64.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 40.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

