Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
DIISY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.