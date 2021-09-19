Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DIISY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.222 per share. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

