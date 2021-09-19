dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DMYQ stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. 173,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,250. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.