Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Up 39.0% in August

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,586,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,918,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Katapult has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

