SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of SGBX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 37,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,070. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -5.36.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter worth $363,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

