Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

