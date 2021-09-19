Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

