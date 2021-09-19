Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $54.85. 4,798,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.