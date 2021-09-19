ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.20.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.71 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.04, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.