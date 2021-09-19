Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,519 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.28.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.